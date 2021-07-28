Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) by 1,864.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,373 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Galectin Therapeutics were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,620,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares during the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.41. The stock has a market cap of $154.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.33. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GALT. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Galectin Therapeutics Profile

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT).

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.