Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $705,000 Position in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) by 57.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Esquire Financial worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Esquire Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Esquire Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Esquire Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Esquire Financial by 20.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 17,549 shares in the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESQ opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $26.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $191.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 11.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

