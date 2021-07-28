Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $626,000 in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Knoll by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,823,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,126,000 after purchasing an additional 191,686 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in Knoll by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,023,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,403,000 after purchasing an additional 65,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Knoll by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 85,103 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Knoll in the fourth quarter worth $11,002,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Knoll by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 34,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KNL opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -113.82 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.83. Knoll, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $27.30.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $264.20 million during the quarter. Knoll had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.76%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

Knoll Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

