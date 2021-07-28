Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 76,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Intellicheck by 305.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Intellicheck by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Intellicheck during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Intellicheck stock opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.00 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90. Intellicheck, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

