Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 13,512 Shares of Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,512 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ra Medical Systems were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ra Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ra Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ra Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ra Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ra Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 25.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ra Medical Systems alerts:

RMED opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.39. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.54.

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.94) by $0.46. Ra Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 857.56% and a negative return on equity of 151.70%. The company had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter.

Ra Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc engages in the design, development and commercialization of excimer lasers for the treatment of dermatologic and cardiovascular diseases. The firm’s product, Pharos, is used for the treatment of difficult-to-treat, chronic diseases including psoriasis and vitiligo. It operates through the following segments: Dermatology and Vascular.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Ra Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.