Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 9,200 Shares of Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.98% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 29.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JRSH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRSH opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. Jerash Holdings has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Jerash Holdings will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

