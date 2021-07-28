Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,212,910 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 94.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,212,910 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 403,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 106,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $92,671.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,434 shares in the company, valued at $591,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,426 shares of company stock worth $1,336,406. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BCRX shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.62.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. As a group, analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.