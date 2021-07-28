Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 94.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,212,910 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCRX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $30,770,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $7,740,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $4,806,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $4,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. The company had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $78,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,426 shares of company stock worth $1,336,406 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

BCRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.72.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

