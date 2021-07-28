Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) was down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.02 and last traded at $35.15. Approximately 3,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 271,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.58.
A number of research analysts recently commented on RNST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renasant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96.
In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,593.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,115 shares in the company, valued at $960,146.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 1,074.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.
Renasant Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNST)
Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.
