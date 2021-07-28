Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) was down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.02 and last traded at $35.15. Approximately 3,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 271,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.58.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RNST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renasant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.85 million. Renasant had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 6.85%. Renasant’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,593.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,115 shares in the company, valued at $960,146.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 1,074.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

