Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) by 67.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,584 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.27% of Repare Therapeutics worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,646,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 289.1% during the first quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 21,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 23,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $799,480.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $175,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 497,057 shares of company stock worth $16,703,808 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repare Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

RPTX opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.87. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.