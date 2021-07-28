Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded up $8.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.30. 29,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,244. Repligen has a 12-month low of $136.73 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.00.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $926,582.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total transaction of $50,402.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,734 shares in the company, valued at $20,467,557.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,564 shares of company stock worth $6,360,741. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

