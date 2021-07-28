Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded up $8.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.30. 29,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,244. Repligen has a 12-month low of $136.73 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.82 and a beta of 0.86.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.00.
About Repligen
Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.
