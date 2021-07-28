Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,978 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,030 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Republic First Bancorp were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 253.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic First Bancorp stock opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $4.61. The firm has a market cap of $216.65 million, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

