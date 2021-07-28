Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for County Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICBK)

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for County Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for County Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.45. County Bancorp had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 11.53%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.50 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group set a $33.34 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. County Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.97.

ICBK opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $207.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.00. County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in County Bancorp by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

