Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Tenet Healthcare Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on THC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.84 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.60.

NYSE:THC opened at $71.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $73.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 8.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $554,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,540 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

