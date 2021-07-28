Research Analysts Set Expectations for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ARMOUR Residential REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARR. Jonestrading lifted their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of ARR stock opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $12.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $743.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.01.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 125.76%.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.51%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 93.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.0% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 33,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 51.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

