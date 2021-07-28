Research Analysts Set Expectations for Choice Properties REIT’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CHP)

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Choice Properties REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.97.

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.34). The firm had revenue of C$326.54 million during the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Choice Properties REIT in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd.

Choice Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$11.59 and a 1 year high of C$14.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Choice Properties REIT Company Profile

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

