Restaurant Brands International’s (QSR) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$97.00 target price on the stock.

QSR has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$83.16.

Shares of QSR opened at C$81.75 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of C$67.77 and a 12-month high of C$87.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$81.54.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.0899998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.666 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 97.80%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Roberto Moses Thompson Motta sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.16, for a total transaction of C$2,310,427.81. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.96, for a total value of C$879,648.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,001,694.68.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

