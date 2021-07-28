Reviewing Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) and Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF)

Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) and Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Adocia and Nippon Paint, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adocia 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nippon Paint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Adocia presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.41%. Given Adocia’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Adocia is more favorable than Nippon Paint.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adocia and Nippon Paint’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adocia $960,000.00 80.58 -$26.64 million ($3.77) -2.92 Nippon Paint $7.32 billion N/A $419.70 million $0.26 52.31

Nippon Paint has higher revenue and earnings than Adocia. Adocia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nippon Paint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Adocia and Nippon Paint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adocia N/A N/A N/A Nippon Paint 6.46% 7.45% 3.43%

Volatility and Risk

Adocia has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nippon Paint has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nippon Paint beats Adocia on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adocia Company Profile

Adocia SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops formulations of pre-approved therapeutic proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases. The company's proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed and developed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins. Its clinical product pipeline includes insulin formulations, such as BioChaperone Lispro U100 and U200, which are ultra-rapid formulations of insulin analog lispro; BioChaperone Combo, a combination of basal insulin glargine and rapid-acting insulin lispro; and BioChaperone Pramlintide Insulin, a prandial combination of human insulin with amylin pramlintide M1Pram. The company's clinical pipeline also includes BioChaperone Glucagon, which is an aqueous formulation of human glucagon for the treatment of hypoglycemia. Its preclinical pipeline includes BioChaperone LisPram), which is a combination of rapid human insulin analogues and Pramlintide; BioChaperone Glargine GLP1 that is a combination of insulin glargine with GLP-1 receptor agonists for the treatment of diabetes; and BioChaperone Glucagon GLP1, which is a combination of glucagon and a GLP-1 receptor agonist for the treatment of obesity. The company has a strategic alliance with Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize BioChaperone Lispro and BioChaperone Combo in China and other Asian and Middle Eastern territories. Adocia SA was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

Nippon Paint Company Profile

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the paint and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior building materials, office equipment, and household electrical appliances. It also provides marine coatings, such as antifouling paints for fuel-saving; and paints for automobiles refinish, DIY, and road surface markings. In addition, the company offers surface treatment products comprising hydrophilic surface treatment and eco-friendly surface treatment agents; and fine products that include functional interlayer coatings, as well as coatings for display films. It has operations in Japan, Asia, the Americas, Oceania, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Nippon Paint Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. in October 2014. Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

