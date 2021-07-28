Reviewing National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) & PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY)

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) and National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and National Bank of Canada, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A National Bank of Canada 0 5 6 0 2.55

National Bank of Canada has a consensus price target of $93.60, suggesting a potential upside of 25.64%. Given National Bank of Canada’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe National Bank of Canada is more favorable than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk.

Volatility & Risk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bank of Canada has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and National Bank of Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk N/A N/A N/A National Bank of Canada 24.55% 20.18% 0.83%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of National Bank of Canada shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. National Bank of Canada pays an annual dividend of $1.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and National Bank of Canada’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk $8.23 billion 2.27 $1.20 billion N/A N/A National Bank of Canada $8.37 billion 3.01 $1.52 billion N/A N/A

National Bank of Canada has higher revenue and earnings than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk.

Summary

National Bank of Canada beats PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses. The company also provides investment products comprising mutual funds and retail state bonds; life, health, and general insurance products; credit, debit, and corporate cards; e-banking services; cash management services; trade finance services, such as financial supply chain management, value chain, import and export, and bank guarantee and standby letters of credit services; custodial services; treasury services, including cash transaction/liquidity and hedging products; trust services comprising trustee, paying agent, security agent, escrow agent, monitoring agent, and receiving bank services; and bankassurance, money transfer, and remittance services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 2,714 office networks and 13,217 ATM networks. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit and investment solutions, as well as international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services. The Wealth Management segment provides investment solutions, trust and estate services, banking services, lending services, guaranteed investment certificates, mutual funds, notes, structured products, and other wealth management solutions through internal and third-party distribution networks. The Financial Markets segment offers risk management products and services; and debt and equity underwriting; advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, and financing. The U.S. Specialty Finance and International segment provides specialty finance expertise; financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Cambodia; and the activities of targeted investments in certain emerging markets. The company also offers credit cards. It provides its services through a network of 483 branches and 1,573 banking machines. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

