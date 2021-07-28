Reviewing Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) & Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pharvaris and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharvaris 0 1 3 0 2.75 Osmotica Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50

Pharvaris presently has a consensus price target of $47.50, suggesting a potential upside of 231.01%. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 129.89%. Given Pharvaris’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Pharvaris is more favorable than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Pharvaris and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharvaris N/A N/A N/A Osmotica Pharmaceuticals -56.24% -38.01% -10.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.2% of Pharvaris shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pharvaris and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pharvaris N/A N/A -$29.68 million ($6.12) -2.34 Osmotica Pharmaceuticals $177.88 million 1.22 -$79.59 million ($0.37) -9.41

Pharvaris has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pharvaris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pharvaris beats Osmotica Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Arbaclofen extended-release tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity; Upneeq, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution for the treatment of Blepharoptosis; and OS870 which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. It also provides women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. In addition, the company's non-promoted products comprise methylphenidate ER tablets for ADHD; venlafaxine ER tablets to treat major depressive disorders and social anxiety disorders; hydromorphone ER for treating pain; nifedipine ER for hypertension; sodium benzoate/sodium phenylacetate for the treatment of hyperammonemia; oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; prescription prenatal vitamins for treating nutritional requirements during pregnancy; Lorzone, an immediate-release form of chlorzoxazone indicated for the treatment of acute musculoskeletal pain in conjunction with rest and physical therapy; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride for the management of pain; and nitrofurantoin for the treatment of urinary tract infections, as well as Osmodex and other abbreviated new drug applications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

