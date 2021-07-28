Revolve Group (RVLV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Revolve Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE RVLV opened at $69.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 67.82, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $73.38.

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 190,623 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $9,290,965.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,915.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 76,487 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $5,355,619.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,831,376 shares of company stock worth $105,868,967. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RVLV. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

