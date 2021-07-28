Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Short Interest Update

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 96.7% from the June 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNMBY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.08. 3,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.95. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $22.47.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.0075 per share. This represents a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.