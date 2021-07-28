Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.10). Rigel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.06 million.

RIGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,603,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,203,000 after buying an additional 109,743 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the first quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 8,350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,557,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after buying an additional 2,329,590 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,608,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 257.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,678,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,581,000 after buying an additional 2,650,275 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIGL traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $4.20. 1,033,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,925,121. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

