Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Plans Dividend of GBX 404.10

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 404.10 ($5.28) per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $288.63. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 6,023 ($78.69) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a one year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The firm has a market capitalization of £97.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,014.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,830 ($89.23) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,250 ($107.79) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,271.54 ($81.94).

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total transaction of £289.10 ($377.71).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

