RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Upgraded to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$22.58 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$21.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.51.

Shares of TSE REI.UN opened at C$22.60 on Monday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$13.64 and a 12-month high of C$23.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -117.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.99.

In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Jonathan Gitlin acquired 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.90 per share, with a total value of C$49,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,184 shares in the company, valued at C$682,929.60.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

