Robert M. Bakish Sells 13,389 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Stock

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Director Robert M. Bakish sold 13,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $490,305.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 728,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,690,194.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert M. Bakish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Robert M. Bakish sold 23,510 shares of Avid Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $861,171.30.

On Friday, July 16th, Robert M. Bakish sold 19,510 shares of Avid Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $729,478.90.

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 71.90 and a beta of 1.40. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.83.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.84 million. Analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Avid Technology by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 40,367 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 346.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 70,452 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

