Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) Declares GBX 5.40 Dividend

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

RWA stock opened at GBX 699.80 ($9.14) on Wednesday. Robert Walters has a twelve month low of GBX 344 ($4.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 797.70 ($10.42). The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.68. The stock has a market cap of £534.36 million and a PE ratio of 93.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 707.29.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RWA shares. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Robert Walters from GBX 730 ($9.54) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Robert Walters from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

