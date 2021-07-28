Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 80.5% from the June 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RCKHF remained flat at $$0.12 on Wednesday. Rockhopper Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13.
About Rockhopper Exploration
