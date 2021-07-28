Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 80.5% from the June 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RCKHF remained flat at $$0.12 on Wednesday. Rockhopper Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13.

About Rockhopper Exploration

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% working interest in the PL003a production license; 60.50% working interest in PL003b production license; 64% working interests in PL004a; 30% PL004b and PL004c production licenses; 100% working interest in PL005 production license; and 40% working interests in PL032 and PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

