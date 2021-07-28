Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Issues Earnings Results

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

ROK stock opened at $293.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $280.91. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $206.57 and a 12 month high of $300.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.00.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total value of $71,141.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $2,634,322.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,890 shares of company stock valued at $9,440,744. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

