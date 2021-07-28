Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Stock Position Boosted by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Rogers were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Rogers by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Rogers by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,594,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rogers by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,893,000 after buying an additional 16,735 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,381,000 after purchasing an additional 28,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

ROG has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.33.

ROG stock opened at $195.76 on Wednesday. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $206.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.61.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. Rogers had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $229.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total value of $150,652.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $226,096.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

