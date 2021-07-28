Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 70,096 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $8,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCX. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter valued at $88,000.

BCX stock opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

