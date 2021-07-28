Royal Bank of Canada Grows Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,277 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $9,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 328.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 317,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,308,000 after buying an additional 44,244 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO opened at $101.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.09. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $107.02.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.