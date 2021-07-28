Royal Bank of Canada Increases Beazley (LON:BEZ) Price Target to GBX 500

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Beazley to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 460 ($6.01) in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 387 ($5.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 435 ($5.68).

Get Beazley alerts:

Beazley stock opened at GBX 392.40 ($5.13) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 328.06. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74. Beazley has a 12 month low of GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 446.40 ($5.83).

In other Beazley news, insider David Roberts purchased 16,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £49,492.15 ($64,661.81).

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.