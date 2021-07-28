Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 144.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149,911 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.48% of CBIZ worth $8,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,099 shares in the company, valued at $227,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $172,584.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 289,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,795,054.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,209 shares of company stock worth $837,942 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.68. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $300.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.10 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

