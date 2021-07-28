Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) by 16,866.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,624 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $8,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNDB opened at $54.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.45. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 1-year low of $36.72 and a 1-year high of $55.86.

