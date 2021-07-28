Royal Bank of Canada Sells 11,406 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,406 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $8,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 647.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at $38,005,058.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $56,384.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,795,208.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,379 shares of company stock worth $8,047,941 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.64.

CPT opened at $146.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.72. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.11, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

