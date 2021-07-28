Royal Bank of Canada Sells 70,096 Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 70,096 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $8,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.51. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $10.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

