Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Position Boosted by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 376.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 198,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 156,658 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $21,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 97.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,430,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,902 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 69.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 76.3% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 73.0% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 68,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,320,000 after acquiring an additional 28,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 76.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 29,566 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $117.90 on Wednesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.32 and a 12 month high of $147.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.40.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $142.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.74 million. Analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RGLD shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $146.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.53.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

