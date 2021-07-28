RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RGLXY. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

RGLXY remained flat at $$5.62 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.82. RTL Group has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $6.71.

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels, streaming services, and radio stations worldwide. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL Television, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, NTV, Nitro, Vox Up, RTL Plus, and RTL Zwei free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now thematic pay channels; and TV Now, a streaming service in Germany, as well as engages in ad-tech and content businesses.

