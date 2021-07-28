Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$34.75. Russel Metals shares last traded at C$34.69, with a volume of 99,944 shares.

RUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Russel Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.57.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.52. The business had revenue of C$885.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$826.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Russel Metals Inc. will post 1.9928496 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.33%.

In related news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 40,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.13, for a total transaction of C$1,291,626.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,044,717.18. Insiders sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock worth $1,398,920 over the last three months.

About Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.