Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.200-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ryder System also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.950-$2.050 EPS.

NYSE:R traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.48. 680,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 106.49 and a beta of 1.99. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $35.39 and a 12 month high of $89.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.14.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryder System will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -829.63%.

R has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ryder System from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryder System from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.38.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $282,707.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,595.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $77,922.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,054,635 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

