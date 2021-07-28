Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.950-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ryder System also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.200-$7.500 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on R shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ryder System from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ryder System has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.38.

NYSE R opened at $73.90 on Wednesday. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $35.39 and a 52 week high of $89.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.10 and a beta of 1.99.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -829.63%.

In related news, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $3,563,356.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,974,558.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $282,707.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,595.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,365 shares of company stock worth $7,054,635 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

