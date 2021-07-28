Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 528.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,271 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 30,805 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,864,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,756,000 after buying an additional 46,470 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 341,617 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 441.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,101,000 after purchasing an additional 990,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.99.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBRA shares. TheStreet downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 2,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

