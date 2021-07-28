Safehold’s (SAFE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a $86.07 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $100.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SAFE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $86.65 on Tuesday. Safehold has a 52-week low of $47.55 and a 52-week high of $88.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.06 and a beta of -0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.91.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. Research analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.85 per share, for a total transaction of $185,297.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,202,642 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,728,321.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 125,916 shares of company stock valued at $9,184,773. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after buying an additional 34,628 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Safehold by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 278,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,196,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Safehold by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 28.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

