Salzgitter (SZGPY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS: SZGPY) in the last few weeks:

7/24/2021 – Salzgitter was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. "

7/23/2021 – Salzgitter was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/21/2021 – Salzgitter had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/16/2021 – Salzgitter was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Salzgitter was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/9/2021 – Salzgitter was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Salzgitter had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/22/2021 – Salzgitter had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Shares of SZGPY stock opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.14. Salzgitter AG has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $3.45.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

