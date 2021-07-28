San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.45. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 144,531 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.25.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 208.65% and a net margin of 87.98%.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0377 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.9 net wells.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.