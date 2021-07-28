Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VHT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,934,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 731.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 24,469 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $254.98. 334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,495. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.44. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $194.51 and a one year high of $255.76.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.