Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $944,000 Stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC decreased its position in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC owned approximately 0.54% of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 in the 1st quarter valued at $795,000.

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.25. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,470. ProShares Ultra MidCap400 has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $68.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.02.

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

