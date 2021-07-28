Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Purchases 53 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,896 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.39. 24,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.19. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $167.57 and a 1 year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.29.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

