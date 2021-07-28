Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 233 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 277,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,681,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 405.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DE traded down $2.03 on Wednesday, hitting $351.49. 16,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,641. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.10. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $173.36 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The company has a market cap of $109.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. upped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.39.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.